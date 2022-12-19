By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Talk about a statement win for the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense! It seemed like the team was destined to lose at one point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went down by as much as 17 points during the game. However, Joe Burrow sparked a massive comeback in the second half, which was also aided by their defense clutching up against Tom Brady. As it turns out, Cincy’s defense was highly motivated after Tom Brady’s snide comments about their defense.

A few days before the Buccaneers’ loss to the Bengals, Tom Brady remarked that their opponents had a “fairly tough” defense. It seems like this really got under the Bengals defense’s skin. After an impressive showing, Eli Apple and a couple of other Bengals defenders called out Brady’s comments, per Paul Dehner Jr and Olivia Ray.

The #Bengals locker room thanking Tom Brady for that bulletin board material this week…@EliApple – "He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win." pic.twitter.com/k34zEBxefL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 19, 2022

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

“We got hot,” Bengals LB Germaine Pratt said. “We are a fairly tough defense. You know, fairly tough. I think we are tough as nails to get four turnovers on four possessions.”

Athletes are possibly the pettiest people in the planet, and for good reason. When you’re that good of a player, you need every bit of motivation to pump yourself up against your opponents. Tom Brady’s “fairly tough” comments read like a compliment to most of us, but for the Bengals’ defense, that was an insult.

The Bengals’ defense has every right to be insulted with these Tom Brady comments as well. Much has been made about Joe Burrow and the offense, but their defense has kept them in many games this season. Even with their D-Line banged up, the Cincy defense still made Brady’s life a living hell.