By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, but Tom Brady also found himself with a career lowlight after the defeat.

Brady actually had four turnovers in the contest, including two interceptions. It is the most turnovers he had in a single game, matching a previous high he committed back in 2001 against the Denver Broncos. Basically ever since he became the legend that he is today, TB12 had always taken care of the ball really well–until Sunday afternoon of course.

The Buccaneers superstar did have three touchdowns on 30-of-44 pass completion, but in the end, he couldn’t overcome his mistakes as they bowed down to the Bengals 34-23.

Making matters worse for Tom Brady, they were actually on their way to a huge victory. They went up by as much as 17 points after dominating the first half, but a horrible third quarter collapse saw all their efforts go to waste.

It is the first time in his career that Brady lost a game when leading by 17 points. He was 89-0 before, but that immaculate record is now gone after the Buccaneers’ overall ugly showing at Raymond James Stadium in front of their home fans.

The good news for Brady and co. is that they are still on top of the NFC South and have a good chance to make the postseason. Of course the 45-year-old QB can’t commit the same mistakes he did against the Bengals, though considering his history, odds are he won’t.