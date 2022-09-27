Eli Apple’s Bengals teammates response to Tyreek Hill’s yapping

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins will be the first matchup of Week 5. And the storylines are already starting to roll in. One of them being Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill vs the entire Bengals secondary.

After the Dolphins win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Hill was informed that they would be taking on the Bengals on Thursday night. This led to Hill immediately taking a shot at Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who has a long-running history with the veteran wide receiver.

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple

During his postgame interview, Hill stated, “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple man. I owe you, boy, I owe you. The cheetah is here.”

These comments from Tyreek Hill led nearly the entirety of the Bengals secondary to speak up for their teammate. Three members of the unit, Jessie Bates, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton all commented on Tyreek Hill. None of the three took offense to the comments, but instead took them in stride and made it clear that they’ll defend their teammate.

"It's fun. It adds some spice to the game." Eli Apple hasn't spoken to the media this week… But 3 of his teammates in the Bengals secondary talked about Tyreek Hill's comments from Sunday.

Awuzie was the first to speak on the comments made by Hill. He stated, “It’s football. You know, it’s football, it’s entertainment. That’s what people want to hear, people want to see obviously. I thought it was funny. We were all laughing at it. It’s all good competition. We can’t go out there and fight somebody so we’re gonna play football at the end of the day, so it’s going to be fun.

Awuzie was then asked if Hill talks like that during the game. He responded, saying, “No, not from my experience.” He then went on to say, “It’s fun. Like I said, it adds some spice to the game.

Hughes was then asked about the situation. He also took a lighthearted approach to the comments, stating, “It’s kind of, if you come at one of us, you come at all of us. But we don’t need to do no talking. We got a job that we got to do on Thursday and we feel like they’re in our way so we just got to go out there and try and get a win.”

Hughes was then asked if he was surprised that Hill made the comments. He responded by saying, “No, you can tell from interviews he’s just a guy that’s going, to be honest, and open about how he feels. And that’s how he feels so we’re excited to go out there on Thursday and make some plays.”

The star of the secondary, safety Jessie Bates, was the last to be asked about Hill. He spoke both about Eli Apple and Hill, and the history that the two have.

Bates stated, “Eli’s always pumped up. I’m not sure if you guys saw the couple of clips of him jumping on the goalpost and stuff like that. That’s just kind of how Eli is. If somebody comes after Eli, he comes after all of us. So, we’re all up for the challenge.”

Bates was also asked if he was surprised by Hill’s comments. He responded, saying, “No, I’m not pretty surprised. I don’t know if Eli got him tickets to the Super Bowl last year or not but I think that’s probably why he’s a little upset so we’ll see.

Hill and his then team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were taken down by Apple and the Bengals on the way to the Super Bowl. Hill has clearly carried his feelings over from last year, and it could make for a heated game on Thursday night.