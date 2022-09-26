Tyreek Hill’s savage message to Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF showdown

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season. After surprisingly beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 to push their record on the season to 3-0, the Dolphins will be looking to improve their record to 4-0 in Week 4 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season, and ended up beating the Kansas City Chiefs twice throughout the season. Hill was a part of that Chiefs team, and ended up having some beef with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who took to Twitter to trash talk Hill after Cincinnati beat Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl.

Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time 🔥😮‍💨 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 30, 2022

Hill wasn’t the only one who caught some shade from Apple during the Bengals postseason run last year, and now that the two are facing off in Week 4, Hill is looking forward to getting back at Apple after his comments from last season. Hill went on a quick tirade that he was looking forward to going up against Apple in Week 4, which has to be a frightening prospect for the Bengals and their secondary.

Dolphins/Bengals Thursday night. Tyreek Hill coming for Eli Apple pic.twitter.com/MLvaSVAehU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2022

Tyreek Hill has played a big role in the Dolphins success early on in the season, and he seems intent on making sure Apple pays for his comments from last season. Given the Bengals slow start to the season, and Hill’s fast start with the Dolphins, this isn’t a great sign for Cincinnati.

Apple may have picked the wrong fight with Hill by trash-talking him after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last season, and there’s a decent chance Hill will make him pay if they line up against each other when Thursday night rolls around.