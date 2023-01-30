The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 two weeks from Sunday in Arizona. The Eagles easily beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7. Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the more entertaining championship games you will ever see, 23-20.

Shortly after the Chiefs victory, Super Bowl 57 odds were released. Kansas City opened as early one point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. However, that changed very quickly, as the line swung to Eagles -1.5.

This matchup is the ultimate contrast of styles. The Eagles are a physical, punch you in the mouth, type football team. They set an NFL Super Bowl era record with 39 rushing touchdowns (playoffs included) this season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs prefer to air it out.

What was truly amazing Sunday was how the Chiefs moved the ball despite losing so many key players. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman left the game in the first half and did not return. Later, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney both left in the second half with injuries. Neither returned to the game.

Patrick Mahomes did not flinch and found a way using Travis Kelce and an unfamiliar cast of characters.

The Eagles, on the other hand, benefitted from the injury bug. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury that kept him from literally being able to attempt passes. Nevertheless, Philadelphia’s physicality took over as they rushed for four touchdowns in the win.

Super Bowl 57 features a number of great storylines. Both Travis and brother Jason Kelce will square off. Also, Andy Reid will face the team he coached to a Super Bowl berth nearly 20 years ago.