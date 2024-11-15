It seems as if the Cincinnati Bengals' season has already reached a crossroads multiple times in 2024, but they might genuinely be staring down at their last realistic chance of saving their campaign. Given the sense of desperation that should be filtering through the locker room this Sunday, some good news is needed. A returning Tee Higgins is ready to oblige.

After missing his last three games with a quad injury, the difference-making wide receiver is expected to play in the Bengals' must-win matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Ben Baby. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have been decimating opposing defenses, but Higgins elevates the passing game to terrifying levels when he is right. Unfortunately, though, Cincinnati has become accustomed to pressing on without him.

Bengals' Tee Higgins continues to be hampered by injuries

The former national champion has missed five full games in what many fans believe to be his last season with the Bengals. He is intent on staying on the field for the sake of his team's dwindling playoff prospects, as well as his own free agent market value. Higgins has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the 25-year-old's extended absence, the offense is not the reason why Cincy finds itself in a 4-6 hole. Lou Anarumo's defense is giving up 26.2 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL. The Bengals continue to open the door to opponents with a costly turnover in pivotal spots, and the defense disappointingly lays out the welcome mat and cooks them dinner. Hence, a should-be contender is fighting for its life in Week 11.

And the hits just keep on coming. Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson landed on the injury report with a neck issue, causing stomachs all across The Queen City to become uneasy. If a weak defensive unit loses its most valuable member, then Joe Burrow and the offense might be forced to carry an even bigger workload in LA.

Fortunately, Tee Higgins should be available for a possible barn burner. The Bengals will have a prime-time audience for their critical Sunday Night Football face-off with the Chargers (6-3).