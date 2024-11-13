The Cincinnati Bengals are attempting to climb the AFC North amid their challenging start to the 2024 season. Cincinnati is coming off a heartbreaking 35-34 Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they are putting it aside to focus on their upcoming Los Angeles Chargers matchup. Moreover, the Bengals have received a notable injury report development on defensive end Trey Hendrickson in the middle of their practice week.

Hendrickson was limited in practice on Wednesday with a neck ailment. It is the first time he has been on the Bengals' injury report since the week leading up to the team's first Ravens game when he was limited with a back/neck issue the Wednesday and Thursday before, per insight from Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated.

Hopefully, Trey Hendrickson will undergo a speedy injury recovery and return to the field for Cincinnati. Through his first 10 games of the season, the defensive end has totaled 23 solo tackles, a league-leading 11 sacks, and one forced fumble. The Bengals will need others to step up if Hendrickson remains out for the Chargers game.

Cincinnati is desperately looking for answers amid their slow start. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase cannot believe his team's 4-6 record, given the squad's relative success in the two seasons prior.

“It's crazy to say that,” Chase said after Sunday's loss to Los Angeles. “I would never, in a million years, expect me to play this well and he plays this well and we still have a record like this.”

Nevertheless, cornerback Mike Hilton has faith in Chase and fellow running mate Joe Burrow as two of the league's top talents who will eventually help the team ascend. Hilton believes the next step for the Bengals is for their defense to improve.

“They are the best duo in the league right now, and they show it every week,” Hilton shared after the Chargers loss. “We just feel like we have to hold up our end, and things could be a lot different. But, it just hasn't gone our way this season.”

Eventually, Cincinnati will overcome its woes and reclimb the AFC.