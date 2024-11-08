After the Cincinnati Bengal's painful loss against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, 35-34, it brings the team's record to 4-6 on the season, which is no doubt a disappointment to many. A bright side to the game was the performance of Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who spoke about the state of the team and his reactions after the loss to the divisional rival.

In the game, Chase caught 11 passes for a whopping 264 yards and three touchdowns, and the connection between him and quarterback Joe Burrow was on point, as he threw for 428 yards and four touchdown passes. However, despite their individual exceptional performances this season, they are still at a losing record, which garnered a shocked reaction from Chase, according to ESPN.

“It's crazy to say that,” Chase said. “I would never, in a million years, expect me to play this well and he play this well and we still have a record like this.”

Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are the “best duo in the league”

The game would come down to Burrow finding Chase for their third touchdown connection to put the game within reach and the likelihood of sending it into overtime with an extra point. However, the decision by the Bengals head coach to go for two has been debated about whether that was the right choice or not.

Some accountability went to the defense as Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton would say that the duo of Chase and Burrow are top-tier and the other side of the ball has to “hold up our end.”

“They are the best duo in the league right now, and they show it every week,” Hilton said. “We just feel like we have to hold up our end, and things could be a lot different. But, it just hasn't gone our way this season.”

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow admit their disappointment

While some people within the football world have complained about the missed calls in the Bengals game, some still would be shocked by how the record looks. Even Burrow would say it is a “tough pill to swallow” since, besides the offense, they have Trey Hendrickson, who came into Thursday leading the league in sacks.

“Yeah, I mean, if you look at how we're playing, and then you look at Trey Hendrickson, how he's playing … Yeah it's a tough pill to swallow,” Burrow said. “But we've had our opportunities. Obviously, it's tough when you feel like you're playing well enough to win and you're not but there's always more to do.”

Burrow has thrown for 2,672 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Chase has been on the receiving end catching 66 passes for 981 yards and 10 touchdowns. Still, the season is not over, as while Chase acknowledges the setbacks, it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.

“We done had some tough losses this year,” Chase said. “All close games. I think we just gotta find a way to finish. Every loss we had, we didn't finish. We just gotta find some type of way to finish.”

After getting swept by the Ravens, Cincinnati is 4-6, which puts them third in the AFC North, as their next game is against the Los Angeles Chargers.