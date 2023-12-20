There's some hope on Ja'Marr Chase's injury...

Amid concerns that Ja'Marr Chase could miss their final three games of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are staying optimistic about the status of their star wide receiver.

Chase sustained a shoulder injury during their Week 15 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. He had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter following a hit by Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. while the Bengals star was in the process of a catching a 24-yard pass. Chase was eventually ruled out after being initially listed as questionable to return.

On Monday, fears about Chase's health status moving forward intensified after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 23-year-old is “likely to miss some time.” The MRI on his injury confirmed a separated shoulder, which could end up costing Chase more than just one week. He is already expected to sit out their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but with the latest development, his availability for Weeks 17 and 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, respectively, is also placed in doubt.

In a rather positive twist, however, the Bengals are said to be “optimistic about his prognosis moving forward,” per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Of course the Cincinnati franchise will be cautious about his injury, but at least there's some hope that he'll be able to return before the season ends.

For now, Bengals fans can only hope for the best when it comes to Ja'Marr Chase's recovery. More information about his status should come throughout the week as the team assesses his condition.

While Chase is out, though, the rest of the Bengals' wide receivers will have to pick up the slack and fill in the void left by their leading receiver and scorer.