Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played through the pain Monday night to lead the Bengals to their first win of the season, a 19-16 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow has dealt with a calf injury since training camp and was a game-time decision for Monday night's game. He certainly didn’t look like himself but did enough to secure the victory, completing 26 of his 49 passes for 259 yards with one interception.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 12 passes for 141 yards in the win, praised Burrow for suiting up despite his noticeable ailment.

“I told him again after the game, you got bleeps. I don’t want you to play. That just shows Joe is hardheaded, but he’s a football player, man,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson. “You can’t knock him being tough like that. There aren’t too many quarterbacks tough like that.”

Chase went on to say that the Bengals QB is “that guy” and proved he was still the same old Burrow by playing through injury.

The injury is no doubt impacting Burrow's ability though as evidenced by his lack of mobility and his statistics. Burrow is averaging less than 200 passing yards per game and completed just 55% of his passes through three games, tossing a pair of touchdowns and interceptions as well.

The Bengals likely can't continue to allow Joe Burrow to play hurt if the results don’t improve, but the most important stat is winning and Cincinnati got that on Monday.

Burrow will have a short week to rest up and prepare for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.