Joe Burrow is at the heart of a Cincinnati Bengals team with aspirations of winning a Super Bowl, coming off a strong 12-4 season in 2022. But 2023 hasn't been an easy season at all for Burrow and the Bengals to this point. The 26-year old quarterback has been subpar through his first two games, and his performance on Week 3 in a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams wasn't very different, leading to one of the worst three-game starts to a season for a quarterback in the 21st century in NFL history.

One reason behind Burrow's struggles has been his continued bouts with lower-body discomfort, particularly on his thigh. In fact, it was a doubt that the Bengals quarterback would be suiting up against the Rams in light of his injury. But Burrow is a warrior who did not want to take any chances when it comes to seeing his team go winless through the first three game weeks, setting caution aside in the process.

“There's risk to re-injure it. There's also risk to be 0-3,” Burrow said, per Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer.

At this point of the season, it may not have been the shrewdest move to power through an injury that could end up lingering throughout the season. But one can't help but admire Joe Burrow for his decision to play through the knock on his thigh, as he wouldn't allow the Bengals to go down to 0-3.

Burrow now has five full days to recover before the Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday; the Titans' defense allowed Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns to feast, so that would be a golden opportunity for the 26-year old quarterback to get his 2023 season back on track.