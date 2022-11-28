Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ja’Marr Chase is expected to return for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, per Ian Rapoport. Rumors swirled around Chase’s potential return in Week 12, and QB Joe Burrow even said Chase could be back for their game against the Tennessee Titans. However, he was ultimately held out. Nevertheless, the Bengals earned the victory and have now won 3 consecutive games.

Cincinnati tied the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North with their victory over Tennessee as well. Both teams are now 7-4 on the season, as the Ravens endured a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend.

The most impressive element of the Bengals’ recent string of play is the fact that they are winning games despite Ja’Marr Chase’s absence. With Chase set to return, one can only imagine how well they will perform. And the Bengals will certainly need Chase for their bout with the 9-2 Chiefs in Week 13. Kansas City comes into the game in the midst of a 5-game winning streak. Additionally, the Chiefs have won 7 of their past 8 contests overall.

But Joe Burrow and Cincinnati will remain confident. When healthy, Ja’Marr Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in the league. He and Burrow also feature elite chemistry with one another. And even if the Chiefs are able to keep Chase in check, Tee Higgins is liable to produce impressive numbers as well.

This Week 13 Chiefs-Bengals affair projects to be an absolutely thrilling matchup.