Could Ja'Marr Chase miss the rest of the regular season?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a shoulder injury during their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the latest report, Chase is “likely to miss some time” after his MRI on Monday revealed a separated shoulder, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Chase is expected to be sidelined in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it remains possible he's out beyond that.

Chase suffered the shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's contest. It seems he picked it up after being tackled by Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. while hauling in a 24-yard catch with less than a minute left on the clock. He was initially listed as questionable to return in the game before being fully ruled out.

Of course it sparked fears about his status moving forward, though there were some hopes he wouldn't need to be sidelined after a previous report noted that Chase only suffered from an AC joint sprain.

Ja'Marr Chase shoulder injury. not definitive but: flipped angle shows he lands on tip of his R shoulder. concern is AC sprain (less common SC joint) best case: no time (Davante Adams Week 4) worst case: fracture + misses 3-4 weeks (Deebo Samuel Week 6)#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/QFmUpX4TZs — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) December 16, 2023

It remains to be seen how much time Ja'Marr Chase will really need, but by the looks of it, the Bengals are dealing with the worst-case scenario on his injury.

Losing Chase for potentially their remaining three games is definitely a massive blow, especially for a team hoping to make the playoffs. The Bengals are still in contention for a postseason spot at 8-6, but in the next three weeks, they'll be facing the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns who are all vying for a playoff spot as well.

Chase is the Bengals' leader in receiving yards (1156) and touchdowns (seven), so there's just no way they can easily replace that kind of production. Hopes are high the rest of the team would be able to step up in his absence, though it'll surely be difficult without him.