The Cincinnati Bengals thought they were turning the corner in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, but Lamar Jackson came alive at the end of regulation. The Bengals had a chance to win in overtime, but a missed field goal and a long Derrick Henry run sealed their fate.

The Bengals are now 1-4, and Ja'Marr Chase knows that it's now or never if they want to save their season.

“It’s gotta start right now,” Chase said at a press conference. “We all woulda thought it would’ve started last game just by we set the tone of coming out. We have to do that this game. This has to be the game we set the standard, right here, and leave it all on the table.”

They'll have a good chance to get a win against the New York Giants, another team looking to get into a rhythm this season. If the Bengals start fast, they're going to have to finish fast as well, and that's the mindset that they're going to need for the rest of the season.

Bengals' players get real about early struggles

The Bengals have had some tough losses through five weeks, and it's been on both sides of the ball at times. After their game against the Ravens, Joe Burrow made an honest assessment about the team and where they currently stand.

“We're not a championship-level team right now,” Burrow said. “We're not. I like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we are not and we have to get better.”

The offense hasn't been the issue the past couple of weeks, but it's been the defense that has given up a lot of points at crucial times during the game. Mike Hilton shared his thoughts on the defense and their play, and he was honest as can be.

“I know we've been playing like s**t for real, honestly,” Mike Hilton said. “And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that's the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself.”

The Bengals have the roster to turn their season around, but they will have to take it week-by-week if they want to find themselves playing when it matters at the end of the year.