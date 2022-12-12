By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to be a nightmare downfield for opposing defenses. The latest team to taste his wrath was the Cleveland Browns, who suffered a 23-10 loss to Chae and the Bengals Sunday.

In that game, Chase churned out a total of 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches and 15 targets. Chase, who turns 23 in January, now has over 2,000 receiving yards to go with 20 touchdowns in his still-young NFL career, thus allowing him to be mentioned in the same sentence again with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

Ja’Marr Chase joins Randy Moss as the only players to have at least 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns before their 23rd birthday.

With Chase on top of his game, the Bengals were able to consistently slice through the Browns’ defense. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow finished the game with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 18 of 33 completions while running back Joe Mixon rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries. Overall, the Bengals outgained the Browns, 363-344.

Chase is in the conversation of the best wide receivers in the NFL today, and he could have had more receiving yards and touchdowns if he was not sidelined multiple games this season by a hip injury. In two games since returning to action from that injury, Chase has collected 216 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions and 23 targets. He will always be the Bengals’ No. 1 downfield threat as long as he is healthy, and he’ll look to add more to his totals in Week 15 when they host the Buffalo Bills.