By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Cleveland Browns will travel to their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cleveland has improved to 5-7 this season thanks to their two-game winning streak. Kevin Stefanski has likely saved his job with the improved play of his club. Now, embattled star Deshaun Watson has returned from his suspension, which could push the team into playoff contention.

Cincinnati leads the AFC North with an 8-4 record, winners of four straight games. Following a 27-24 victory over Kansas City, Cincinnati has emerged as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have this team set up for contention for a long time.

Here are the Browns-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Bengals Odds

Cleveland Browns: +5.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension in last week’s victory, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 131 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Likely, Watson is working off some of the rust from his self-inflicted woes. Cleveland’s rushing attack is led by Nick Chubb, who has rushed for 1,119 yards with 12 touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is second with 417 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Browns have totaled 1,872 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground as a team. Cincinnati has allowed 1,372 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Amari Cooper leads the team with 832 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. David Njoku, who has been limited this week in practice, is second with two touchdown catches. Cincinnati has allowed 2,714 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to their opponents. Cleveland has averaged 24.2 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Cleveland’s defense has struggled, allowing 25.0 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Myles Garrett is a terror on the defensive line, leading the team with 10 sacks. Cleveland has totaled 25 sacks while Cincinnati has surrendered 36 sacks.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Joe Burrow has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,446 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Burrow also ranks second with five rushing touchdowns. Joe Mixon, who missed last week with a concussion, is back in practice this week. Mixon leads the team with 605 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Bengals have totaled 1,211 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Cleveland has allowed 1,529 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team.

Tee Higgins leads the team with 861 receiving yards, catching five touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase leads the team with six touchdown catches and is second with 702 receiving yards. Tyler Boyd is third on the team with four touchdown catches. Cleveland has allowed 2,740 passing yards to their opponents. The Bengals have averaged 26.0 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

Cincinnati’s defense has been decent, ranking 13th with 21.3 points allowed per game. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with six sacks, while the Bengals have totaled just 19. Cleveland has surrendered 25 sacks to their opponents. Vonn Bell leads the team with four interceptions to lead the team. Watson already has thrown an interception in his lone game.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick

Yes, Watson won the first game he started. Well, Cincinnati is a lot better than Houston. Plus, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and Cleveland’s defense is pretty bad.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -5.5 (-110), over 46.5 (-110)