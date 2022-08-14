Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase reacts to Joe Burrow’s triumphant return to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were thought to be without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, through much of training camp and the preseason. But that all ended on Sunday when Burrow made a surprise return to practice. Afterward, Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase shared a revelation about Burrow’s status.

Ja’Marr Chase on Joe Burrow not missing a beat: “That’s Burrow man.” Said he already knew where QB1 was going with the ball on each rep. pic.twitter.com/IAl60ylZx7 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 14, 2022

“He’s back, he’s anxious to play… It’s funny because every pass that he threw today, I was calling it out before he threw it. So, I still think I know him perfectly fine right now,” Chase said to the media.

He would go on and talk about the rapport that he and the Bengals quarterback have. Burrow reportedly looked really good in practice, as though he didn’t miss a beat. Burrow had an appendectomy just 19 days ago. There was never a timetable for his return to the team. But the fact that he is back less than three weeks after the surgery is a great sign.

He was spotted with pads and his helmet on prior to practice. According to Chase, all signs point to full health.

The Bengals are looking to avoid the Super Bowl hangover that so many teams have encountered. It’s not a matter of fact, but over the years, it has been very common for the team that lost the Super Bowl to take a big step back the following season.

The most glaring need for the team after last season was help on the offensive line. They absolutely made an effort to shore that up. The Bengals signed center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins this offseason. All three players are an upgrade and Karras and Cappa are borderline elite at their position.