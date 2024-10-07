The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a stunningly poor start to the season. Their latest heartbreaking loss, a 41-38 overtime classic against the Baltimore Ravens at home, dropped them to 1-4 and severely hurt their playoff chances in a very competitive AFC.

The Bengals had their chances to win on Sunday, and they held a lead for a majority of the second half. However, a Joe Burrow interception with the Bengals leading 38-35 opened the door for the Ravens to tie things up with a Justin Tucker field goal and eventually win it in overtime.

After the game, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase took the heat for the Burrow interception, which was headed his way, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media.

Expand Tweet

“We can start with me and Joe not on the same page,” Chase said. “I ran a sh***y route and he threw a pick… I'm gonna take it on me. Yeah, I am.”

The Bengals looked to be on their way to getting their second win of the season and moving within one game of first place in the AFC North, but a slew of missed opportunities has them at he bottom of the division and with a big hole to climb out of.

Missed opportunities haunt Bengals yet again

Missed opportunities are becoming a theme of this Bengals season, as Zac Taylor's club can't seem to close out a close game. There's an argument to be made that the Bengals could easily be at least 4-1 right now, but end of game execution has cost them time and time again. Their four losses have come by a combined 15 points through five weeks.

Sunday may have been their biggest missed chance yet. In a huge division matchup, the Bengals had two great chances to close the deal at home. Burrow threw an interception on the first opportunity, which ended their streak of four consecutive touchdown drives.

In overtime, the Bengals got a gift in the form of a Lamar Jackson fumble with the Ravens driving down for a game-winning score. Cincinnati was in field goal range with a chance to win it, but they opted to go the conservative route and run the ball three times, settling for a long field goal to win it. Holder Ryan Rehkow muffed the snap, and Evan McPherson hooked the field goal to the left.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Derrick Henry took a toss play down the left sideline inside the 10-yard line, and Justin Tucker easily nailed the field goal to give the Ravens the win.

The Bengals are a better team than 1-4, but their execution down the stretch is costing them games. Sunday was another example, and if they don't turn things around, their season is going to be over sooner rather than later.