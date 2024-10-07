Despite pulling off a dramatic overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not entirely pleased with the game's outcome. While it was a huge comeback victory for the birds, Jackson felt he could have done more to prevent the game from being a tight-knit race to being with.

“This isn't an exciting win for me at all. Not how the game ended…With the fumble, I'm ticked off about that. I didn't want to put my defense back out there…But, we got it done,” Jackson stated in his postgame press conference, reflecting on the rollercoaster nature of the contest.

The game itself was a spectacle of highs and lows, beginning with a milestone as Derrick Henry scored his 100th career touchdown, marking him as only the 27th player in NFL history to reach this feat. The Ravens initially took control with Jackson connecting with Rashod Bateman for a touchdown, setting an early tone of dominance.

Ravens stun the Bengals with comeback victory

However, the Bengals quickly reminded everyone of their capability. They shifted the game's momentum with a safety against Henry, followed by a burst of 15 unanswered points. Joe Burrow, showing no signs of past injuries, threw incredible passes with precision, including a 41-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase and a crucial setup to Tee Higgins, which displayed Cincinnati’s explosive potential.

The game escalated into a high-scoring affair in the second half, with both teams trading touchdowns. Jackson himself engineered a remarkable sequence, turning a potential disaster into a dazzling touchdown pass. Nevertheless, the match spiraled into chaos with officials' decisions affecting the flow, most notably when they penalized the Bengals for a delay-of-game despite not allowing them to snap the ball.

In the final quarter, Burrow's interception gave the Ravens a chance to even the score, leading to a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to tie the game at 38-38. Overtime brought more drama; Jackson fumbled a snap in a critical drive, nearly costing the Ravens the game. However, after the Bengals failed to capitalize on this with a missed field goal by Evan McPherson, Henry’s robust 51-yard run set the stage for Tucker to clinch the game with a field goal.

Jackson's mixed feelings stem from the game's chaotic and erratic nature, including his own mistakes that nearly led to a loss. Despite the victory, the uneven performance seemed to dampen the excitement for Jackson, who expects higher standards of play.

The win, while thrilling, highlighted areas of concern and relief for the Ravens. It propelled them to their third consecutive victory after a rocky start to the season, with the team's offense finding rhythm but also displaying vulnerabilities that need addressing.

Looking forward, the Ravens have a series of challenging games, with Jackson likely keen on refining their play to maintain their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bengals face a tough road ahead to salvage their season, underscored by this heartbreaking loss despite Burrow's standout performance.