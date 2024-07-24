Which NFL player should top the league’s list of the top 100 players for 2024? Patrick Mahomes. I mean, you knew that. We all did. Even Ja'Marr Chase — even if he won’t admit it.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in five seasons in the 2023 campaign, posting regular-season numbers well below his 2022 MVP season but still showcasing his elite talent. Players all across the league are going to see him as the top dog in football until someone else beats him.

Chase was asked point blank who the top player should be on the NFL Top 100.

“I'm not saying him. I give credit when it's due but I'm not saying his name,” Chase said with a sheepish grin, implying that the director behind the camera knew he was talking about Mahomes. “I'm not saying that guy’s name. He’s good. He’s amazing. He's good. I'm not gonna lie. I'm salty, though. I'm a little salty. Two years in a row but I'm putting [Joe] Burrow first.”

Chase did what he could to support his own quarterback while admitting that Mahomes is the true cream of the crop. The winner of the last two Super Bowl MVP awards, Mahomes is indeed in a class of his own. The Bengals may have been the last team to defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs but Kansas City beat them in their latest postseason matchup.

Will Patrick Mahomes top NFL Top 100 list for second straight season?

Lamar Jackson may dethrone Mahomes given his MVP victory, especially since the basis for this list is on a single season. Burrow is generally a contender for the list but after playing just 10 games last season, he might slide down from his previous spot at No. 6. In all likelihood, unless a non-QB really stands out among the players voting, Mahomes is going to be at the top of the list again.

Chase, fresh off his first 100-catch season and third consecutive nod to the Pro Bowl, is bound to be somewhere in the top 20 with other superstar wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. He came in at No. 39 last season but with other wideouts stocks' dropping, he could see a significant bump.

So far, only spots Nos. 100 through 71 have been released. The Chiefs have not had a player listed so far while the Bengals have seen Trey Hendrickson listed at 77. Both teams are guaranteed to see plenty more as the list continues to be unveiled.