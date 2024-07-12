Patrick Mahomes continues to reign supreme in the sports world. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback successfully defended his Best Male Athlete ESPYS crown Thursday night, beating out Shohei Ohtani, Scottie Scheffler and Connor McDavid to win the award for the second year in a row.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP was not in attendance at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, so his head coach and commercial co-star, Andy Reid, accepted the hardware on his behalf. Mahomes did make sure to send a message to his supporters, however.

“Incredible athletes across the board in this category,” he posted on X. “Blessed and honored to bring home this award again. Thanks to the fans and ESPYS. Big dawg Andy crushed too.”

Mahomes enters elite company after claiming his second Best Male Athlete title, joining Tiger Woods, Lance Armstrong and LeBron James as the only men to ever win it multiple times.

In order to accomplish such a feat these past two years, he had to beat a distinguished list of superstars that features a record-breaking Aaron Judge, arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time, a baseball unicorn, a golfer who is in the midst of a prime Tiger Woods-like year, and the consensus best hockey player in the world fresh off a historic Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

No one uses the ESPYS to pad legacies, and rightly so, but standing tall among that field is incredibly special, even if Patrick Mahomes does have the advantage of being in the most popular league in American sports. No. 15 is already a legend and is being treated like it from the voting public.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are locked in on making NFL history in 2024-25

While winning awards is nice, Mahomes and the Chiefs are focused on doing something no other NFL team has ever been able to do– win three consecutive Super Bowls. They have the experience, talent, coaching and clutch gene to pull off this massive undertaking.

And if KC does retain the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, Mahomes will likely be dubbed as the heir apparent to Tom Brady for the GOAT moniker. Heck, some have already vaulted him to the top spot. It seems as if he and his team can overcome almost anything at this point, defying logic and expectations in each of the last two seasons.

There are a slew of AFC contenders, perhaps more than there has been since Mahomes began his illustrious career, so it will be a grueling climb back up the mountain. Though, that appears to be just how the Chiefs like it.