The Cincinnati Bengals had high hopes of displacing the Kansas City Chiefs last year and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Bengals had an explosive team and quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be one of the few leaders in the league who compared to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow and the Bengals had beaten the Chiefs in one AFC title game, and that's something that no other AFC quarterback could say.
The Bengals plans to make a run at the Super Bowl came to an end last year when Burrow suffered a wrist injury that ended his season during their Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow was unable to play after that game, and that put an end to the Bengals Super Bowl hopes.
Burrow is on his path to recovery, and he should be able to start throwing again shortly after the NFL Draft. “I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow said to ESPN on Sunday. “Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things.”
Burrow said that he normally starts his offseason throwing program some time around the team's Organized Training Activity. If he begins throwing in earnest in May, it would be close to the time he usually starts to throw.
Prior to the injury, Joe Burrow completed 244 of 365 passes for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. During the 2022 season, Burrow completed 414 of 606 passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.