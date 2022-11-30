Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Burrow did his best to butter up Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ben Baby.

“He’s the best right now,” Burrow said of Mahomes.

The Chiefs and Bengals are both in the postseason hunt. But Kansas City has been one of the best teams in the NFL and heads into Cincinnati listed as a narrow road favorite. Although Joe Burrow has respect for Patrick Mahomes, he is confident in the Bengals’ chances of upsetting the odds.

Ja’Marr Chase is set to return for the Bengals which will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this game. Chase and Joe Burrow have an elite connection with one another, and they could be in store for an impressive performance against a Chiefs’ defense that ranks 21st in passing yards against per game.

The QB battle will be nothing short of dynamic in the game as well. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are both in the MVP conversation heading into this Week 13 battle.

Mahomes has thrown for 3,585 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns for the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Burrow has posted 3,160 passing yards and 23 touchdowns for the Bengals. They feature different styles of play, but are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Mahomes, who’s wife recently gave birth to their second child, will likely be in good spirits for this matchup. Joe Burrow will need to be at the top of his game in order to lead the Bengals to a win.