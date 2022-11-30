Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced that their new child will be named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Bronze is their second child together, as they had a daughter in 2021.

The couple faced some drama last season when rumors began swirling that Patrick Mahomes asked Brittany and his brother, Jackson, to not attend Chiefs games in 2022. However, Mahomes ultimately shutdown the rumor. Brittany also couldn’t believe that criticizing her and Jackson was becoming popularized.

Nevertheless, it appears that all is now well for the Mahomes family.

Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of another MVP caliber season. The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback has thrown for 3,500 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns for Kansas City so far in 2022. He also has posted a QB rating of over 105 and a completion percentage of over 66 percent.

Mahomes has tossed at least 37 touchdowns in each of the past 2 seasons, and it appears that he’s well on his way to reaching that mark once again in 2022. He’s become a model of consistency as the Chiefs continue to excel on the field.

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes enter Week 13 with a 9-2 overall record. Mahomes will surely be in good spirits following the birth of his child, so it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs fare against a talented Cincinnati Bengals team. Kansas City is listed as a narrow favorite for the game despite playing on the road.

Patrick Mahomes is aiming to lead the Chiefs to another victory as they strive toward the playoffs.