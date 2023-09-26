The Cincinnati Bengals are finally back in the win column after losing the first two games of the NFL season. They got their first triumph of the season against a tough Los Angeles Rams squad. Despite all of this, Joe Burrow's injury on his calf remains to be a main talking point among fans. He gave an update after their close victory, via Laura Rutledge of ESPN.

“We got through it,” the Bengals quarterback said while declaring that there were no setbacks on his calf injury.

It was evident in Bengals star Joe Burrow's injury-ridden performance that there was some pain. He may have notched 259 passing yards. But, his efficiency still continues to suffer. He got all those yards on 26 completions but also missed 23 other passes. More than that, he also threw an interception in the game without having scored a touchdown.

Excluding Joe Mixon's 14-yard run, the Bengals' defense and special teams units were the ones scoring the most points for the team. Evan McPherson scored on four field goal kicks. An interesting part of all of this was that he had to kick from 48 to 54 yards out. This is in large part because the offense had only earned 4.2 yards per play. Those numbers are relatively small compared to the Rams who notched a 5.6 in that same category.

Clearly, Burrow can overcome the pain but his production is not the same as the previous seasons. They have now set their sights on winning again over the Tennessee Titans. Will Burrow return to prime form during that NFL matchup?