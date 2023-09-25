Joe Burrow's calf injury is the biggest question mark for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. The star quarterback hasn't looked quite the same since coming back from the injury he suffered in the preseason. Cincy's worries were worsened when Burrow limped off the field late in their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

With a pivotal matchup for the Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams coming today, fans want the answer to one question: Is Joe Burrow playing tonight vs. the Rams?

Joe Burrow injury status vs. Rams

Officially, Joe Burrow is still listed as questionable for the Bengals' game against the Rams in Week 3. This has been Burrow's status since the start of the week, after reaggravating his calf injury. The quarterback has been practicing over the last week, at least, but it does look like Burrow will be a game-time decision for Week 3.

Joe Burrow suffered the calf injury early into the Bengals' training camp activities this offseason. The star was carted off the field after limping after a throw. There was worry the Burrow might have suffered a worse injury that could keep him out of the season. Fans were relieved to know that it was only a calf injury.

As it turns out, though, Burrow's calf injury proved to be more troublesome than fans anticipated. The Bengals quarterback did not return until the literal start of the 2023 season, with only less than a week to get acclimated to game speed. Burrow did not look comfortable in his return, staying stationary and seemingly hesitant to use his legs.

The injury has clearly affected the Bengals' offense this season. Before coming alive in the second half in Week 2, Cincy' offense looked putrid with Burrow at the helm. It's a bit of a conundrum for Cincinnati: do you take care of your quarterback and risk going 0-3 against a hot Rams team, or do you chuck Burrow out there and hope for the best?

So, to answer the question: Is Joe Burrow playing tonight vs. the Rams? We won't truly know until kickoff, but it's not going to be an easy decision for the Bengals.