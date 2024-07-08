The Cincinnati Bengals are thrilled to have Joe Burrow back with the team. Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury late in the 2023 season that effectively ended Cincinnati's season. The superstar QB recently weighed in on how the NFL could realistically expand its season to 18 games.

Burrow recently spoke on Pardon My Take about the chatter around the league wanting to expand the regular season in the future. He revealed a genius plan that sounds like it would be amenable to both the NFL and the NFLPA.

Burrow suggests that if the NFL goes to 18 games, there should be two bye weeks. He says that one of the bye weeks should be around Week 13 for the entire NFL. Burrow recommends that the Pro Bowl festivities take place during that bye week, similar to the NBA's All-Star weekend.

This truly feels like a win-win idea. The NFLPA will likely demand a second bye week in any CBA negotiations that involve expanding the regular season. It may be necessary for the NFL to increase its revenue. Burrow's idea about the Pro Bowl would likely be a boon for the failing product. The league's top players would be more likely to participate in the middle of the season. NFL fans would be more likely to tune in during the regular season than in the awkward two weeks before the Super Bowl.

Another fringe benefit of this plan is what it does for the NFL calendar, specifically the Super Bowl. Adding a second bye week and extra game would push the Super Bowl to the Sunday before Presidents Day. This would give most of the country a day off after the Super Bowl, something that fans have wanted for a long time.

Roger Goodell needs to get on this ASAP!

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he'll bring back infamous Randy Moss touchdown celebration, but there's a catch

Burrow dropped another interesting nugget during his appearance on Pardon My Take.

Burrow promised that he would perform the infamous fake moon touchdown celebration by Randy Moss if he scores a rushing touchdown against this year.

“Randy Moss — fake moon the crowd,” Burrow said while appearing on Pardon My Take. “If I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon. It’s got to be on the road, though.”

After one of the co-hosts suggested that he do it against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow said “Okay.”

The group then spent some time discussing Moss' fake moon celebration. They acknowledged that it lives in a rare zone of infamy due to Joe Buck's aggressive pearl-clutching response. Buck said “that is a disgusting act by Randy Moss” when Moss unveiled the move against the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

For those of you keeping track at home, the Bengals travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 10. Bengals fans should stay on high alert for Burrow's rushing touchdown in that performance. Burrow will definitely be looking to get into the end zone on the ground.

We can't wait to see Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals back at work later this fall.