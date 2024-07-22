The Cincinnati Bengals are about to enter a crucial season. Joe Burrow is healthy again and the Bengals will be expected to make a deep playoff run. Cincinnati recently signed their last unsigned rookie from the 2024 draft class, so they will be ready for whatever the new season can throw at them.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have signed Amarius Mims to his rookie contract. The 18th overall pick in the first round signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $15.37 million. His contract includes a $7.99 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

Mims was the last unsigned rookie in the NFL, which means that all 2024 NFL Draft selections have officially signed their rookie contracts.

Mims fits the Bengals like a glove. He is a hulking right tackle who measures in at 6'8″ and 340lbs. Mims isn't the most experienced tackle prospect, but his sheer size and tantalizing intangibles made the Bengals feel confident taking a gamble on him.

Pass protection has been a huge priority for the Bengals after it (arguably) held them back from winning the Super Bowl in Burrow's sophomore season. Adding Mims as depth behind Trent Brown and Orlando Brown Jr. gives Cincinnati plenty of options at tackle now. They could also have a legit stud in a season or two.

Cincinnati's offensive line should be much improved over past seasons. The starting lineup should feature Trent Brown, Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and Cordell Volson. The biggest difference in 2024 is depth — Amarius Mims, Cody Ford, and Jackson Carman will all start the season on the bench.

Will the Cincinnati Bengals rebound in 2024 with a healthy Joe Burrow?

Expectations will be through the roof for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The biggest question is whether or not they will be able to deliver on that hype.

Under Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals won three straight games against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2022 calendar year. However, the Chiefs are now on a two-game win streak against the Bengals.

It may feel like getting ahead of ourselves, but the Chiefs are the team that Cincinnati should be focused on. The first step will be getting into the playoffs in a tough AFC North division. However, if the Bengals want to make a deep playoff run, they will run into the Chiefs eventually. They'll need to have an answer.

Cincinnati's offense should be ready to go. As we've mentioned, the offensive line is reinforced. The team still has elite playmakers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with some newcomers in Jermaine Burton and Zack Moss. The defense is the real question. But they only need to do enough to give the Bengals the slightest advantage. Burrow can do the rest.

The Bengals will get their first crack at the Chiefs in Week 2 at Arrowhead.