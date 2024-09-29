The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get back on track in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers after losing each of their first three games to start the 2024 campaign. And while they have jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over the Panthers, they were dealt quite an injury scare with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

On the Bengals first drive, Burrow's foot was stepped on by his own offensive lineman in Cordell Volson. Burrow's ankle appeared to roll as a result, and while he ultimately ended up staying in the game, he was limping around the field quite badly, worrying fans that he had suffered an injury on the play.

Joe Burrow toughing it out for the Bengals

The Bengals season is already on life-support, so it's safe to say they need Burrow on the field for this game, even though it's against a Panthers team that they should beat either way. So seeing him stay on the field and tough out this injury has to be encouraging for Cincinnati and their fans, because this did not look like a pretty injury at first glance.

Sure enough, though, Burrow has been cooking for the Bengals since staying in this game. On the ensuing drive, Burrow and Cincy converted on a short field to score their first touchdown of the day. After the Panthers marched down the field and tied the game, Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a 63-yard touchdown to give Cincy the lead back.

Carolina responded by scoring another touchdown to tie the game at 14, though, so it's clear this game is going to be a fight in which Cincinnati needs Burrow for. Thankfully, it appears as if he is healthy enough to tough this one out, and while he may be laboring, he's going to do everything he can to lead the Bengals to their first win of the season.