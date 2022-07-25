Joe Burrow’s long-term future with Bengals gets ‘obvious’ update

After what we saw from him last season, there’s no doubt that Joe Burrow is one of the brightest young stars in the NFL today. It also so happens that the 25-year-old is now going to be eligible for a contract extension in the near future, which only means that the Cincinnati Bengals will need to dig deep into their pockets to secure the future of their superstar quarterback.

For their part, the Bengals understand what’s at stake here, and it sounds like they won’t be messing around when it comes to Burrow’s looming extension. According to team president Mike Brown, Burrow’s future with the team remains to be one of their biggest priorities (via Ben Baby of ESPN):

“Right now, our obvious, most important issue will be with our quarterback,” Brown said. “It’s not quite ready or ripe yet, but it’s right down the track. We see the train coming.”

Burrow will now be entering the third year of his rookie deal, and he’s going to be eligible for an extension next year. The Bengals have a bit of time to consider their options, but at this point, this is looking like a no-brainer. Cincinnati will need to pay Burrow in order to keep him as this organization’s cornerstone stud.

“I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

Based on his high praise here, it is clear that Brown and the Bengals have no intention of letting Joe Burrow go anywhere. This only means that a massive new contract is on the horizon for the former first overall pick.