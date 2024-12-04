It is important for athletes to enjoy themselves away from the game, especially when things are going so unfathomably poor during a season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will ideally be able to soothe some of his on-field frustrations with one of his shiny new toys.

During the premiere of HBO's “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North,” the NFL passing yards and touchdowns leader revealed to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that he purchased a limited edition of the Batmobile. Burrow spent roughly $3 million on one of the 10 replicas of the iconic vehicle that was featured in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Unfortunately, though, he will have to wait about a year before he physically obtains it.

Joe Burrow has been sensational, but the Bengals are on hard times

Burrow has performed like a superhero for much of the year (3,337 passing yards, 30 TDs and just five interceptions), but he and the high-powered offense are probably not going to be able to save the Bengals' campaign. The team is 4-8 with no realistic path to the playoffs, sitting three and a half games behind the Denver Broncos for the last AFC Wild Card position. The only thing Cincy can do now is end the season in style.

And that is what Joe Burrow seemingly plans on doing after securing ownership of the Batmobile. He joked with Chase and Higgins about buying the Batsuit to complete the package. Though, it might be smarter to wait for the Bengals to go on a big winning streak before carrying himself in such an ostentatious manner, so as not to send the wrong message or be reduced to a punchline.

Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see the franchise's three most important offensive talents engage in lighthearted banter despite the painfully disappointing results. Burrow and Chase are playing at an elite level, and Higgins is thriving when healthy. Bengals fans want to keep this dynamic trio intact, but the band is unlikely to stay completely together.

The Bengals have a pivotal offseason ahead

Ja'Marr Chase and the organization should logically come to terms on a historic contract extension, even though talks reached a stalemate before the regular season. Higgins, on the other hand, is expected to cash out in free agency and land on another team.

Perhaps when the two wideouts ink their new deals, they can go hunting for a couple of the other Batmobiles. That way, the former AFC champions will have another excuse to stay connected regardless of where they end up in the NFL.