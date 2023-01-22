Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site.

On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, taking the Bills out of the playoffs with a 27-10 victory.

After the game, Burrow had a message for all of the people who bought a ticket for the proposed contest. His comments were captured in a postgame interview with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Joe Burrow's thoughts on tickets being sold for a Bills/Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship? "Better send those refunds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UqPrVAuy4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 22, 2023

It’s no secret Burrow has never been one to lack for confidence, and his teammates feed off of that bravado. With that confidence comes an edge, and on Sunday, the Bengals played like a team who had something to prove to the rest of the world.

All season, it was almost a forgone conclusion the Bills and Chiefs would be the last two teams standing for AFC crown, and as a result of the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the Bills-Bengals game Jan. 2, the NFL decided a potential Bills-Chiefs matchup would take place at Atlanta.

Burrow and the Bengals wanted to remind people they, not the Bills or Bengals, are the team to beat. They have reason to believe that, seeing how they are the team who was in the Super Bowl from the conference last season. With that in mind, who could blame them for feeling disrespected?

For those bought tickets, refunds will be coming, and Burrow is keeping receipts. As for the AFC Championship, it will be the Bengals meeting the Chiefs, instead of the Bills.