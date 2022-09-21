Joe Burrow’s struggles explained by David Carr will leave Zac Taylor embarrassed

Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 13 times through two games. That’s a pace of 110 sacks for the season. Now, obviously that pace is not sustainable. But if the Bengals want to turn their season around, they have to do a better job protecting Burrow.

On Wednesday, former NFL quarterback David Carr addressed Burrow’s issues. He pointed to the fallacies that point blame in Burrow’s direction, with factual evidence to support his statement.

Some myth busting and details on Joe Burrow’s slow start. https://t.co/hzlOI0lvEZ — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) September 21, 2022

“To fix their offensive woes, the Bengals must start helping Burrow out by moving the pocket. The easiest way to do that is through play-action, but this is something the Bengals use very little of. Burrow has used play-action on only 13.7 percent of his drop backs this season, fifth-lowest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats,” Carr said.

The Bengals were among the lowest in the NFL in 2021 as well.

If there is anyone that can understand Joe Burrow’s situation, it’s David Carr. After being the first pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, Carr set the record for most being sacked the most in a regular season with 76. He’s also the last quarterback to be sacked 13 times in a team’s first two games.

Some people have tried to point out that Burrow needs to get rid of the ball quicker. Well, Carr refuted that as well.

“Anyone wanting to argue Burrow is holding the ball too long should consider his average time-to-throw mark (2.58 seconds) is seventh-quickest in the league this season.”

The Bengals simply need to stop going three-wide and give Burrow some help through extra blockers and play action.