Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Bengals are likely looking to retool rather than rebuild this summer, as Chase and the offense saw any real chance of success in 2023-24 go down the drain when quarterback Joe Burrow was lost for the season due to injury.
Recently, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins departed that franchise for the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Chase’s former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson of the Vikings without his quarterback going forward. Some have speculated that in the wake of Cousins’ departure, Jefferson could request a trade to a team with a more stable quarterback situation, such as the Bengals.
On Tuesday evening, Chase added fuel to that fire with a cryptic post on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“This will be a krazy story to tell,” wrote Chase.
Needless to say, fans in his comment section were thrilled at the prospect of the LSU national championship trio of Chase, Jefferson, and Burrow reuniting at the professional level.
ITS HAPPENING, JJETAS YOU ARE A BENGAL pic.twitter.com/YpdE5kQhkU
— NotTylerBoyd (@TylerBoydSzn) March 12, 2024
Some made reference to the ongoing meme regarding an alleged NFL “script,” also acknowledging the recent Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer in the process.
LSU boys reunite in Cincy and win the superbowl in NOLA pic.twitter.com/uKJp1pK0T9
— Jacob (@whodeybaby9851) March 12, 2024
Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are both inarguably top five receivers in the NFL, and some might be inclined to argue that they are in fact one and two. If they were to somehow team up with the Bengals, good luck to opposing defensive backfields.