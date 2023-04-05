Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Over the past two years, Joe Burrow has appeared in at least 16 regular season games for the Cincinnati Bengals. But Cincinnati wants to ensure they have all their boxes checked. In case of a Burrow emergency, the Bengals now have their eyes set on a potential backup.

Former Chicago Bears backup Trevor Siemian is visiting the Bengals on Wednesday, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. Siemian is noted to be a valuable asset in, “every QB room he has been in,” via Palmer.

In baking up Justin Fields with the Bears this past season, Siemian appeared in just two games. He lost the only game he was pressed into starting duty. Overall, Siemian threw for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26 pass attempts.

While he didn’t see much playing time in 2022, Siemian has spent plenty of time in the NFL. He has been in the league since 2015, playing for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints alongside the Bears. Over 35 games, Siemian has thrown for 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He holds a 13-17 record as a starter.

On their current roster, Cincinnati has just Jake Browning behind Joe Burrow. Browning has yet to attempt a pass at the NFL level.

Trevor Siemian might not be the flashiest guy. But he doesn’t need to with Burrow under center. Siemian would provide the Bengals with an experienced backup if Burrow were to go down. If Burrow stays healthy, Siemian’s veteran leadership would certainly be a boost for the franchise.

It may not be as big of a signing as Orlando Brown Jr., but the Bengals still need a backup QB. Siemian could be the backup they’re looking for.