It’s hard to argue with Ja’Marr Chase about his All-Pro likelihood. And the Cincinnati Bengals hope he has his running mate for Week 17. The team already got massive good news about a key Joe Burrow protector before the battle against the Broncos.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown will be able to play, according to a post on X by Paul Dehner Jr.

“Orlando Brown will play Saturday. Cody Ford will move back to guard in place of Cordell Volson. Amarius Mims will be good to go. Bengals line back to full strength.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow having great season

The veteran signal-caller leads the NFL with 4,229 yards passing and 39 touchdowns. And he’s only tossed eight interceptions.

But the Bengals have struggled to a 7-8 record, perhaps fueling a sideline incident between Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor, according to nbcsports.com.

“He was just trying to tell me to be happy with the win,” Burrow said, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “And I appreciate that about him because I can get lost – just like everybody can – you get lost in the adversity of the season and you can’t take winning for granted. I’ve tried to get better at that, and Zac tries to help me get better at that. And I appreciate that about him.

“It’s tough for me sometimes. I want to be great. I want us to be great. On offense I want us to be perfect, and if we’re not, that gets frustrating for me. I do need to be better at, just if we win, be happy about it. It’s hard to win in this league. And I can do a better job of maybe showing that side of me on a Monday and enjoying the win right after rather than letting that boil over on the sideline.”

Zac Taylor talked about Burrow's competitive fire

Taylor responded with, “He’s got a competitive edge to him that I balance as a head coach, because I’m always trying to lead the entirety of the team and balance things, but he’s got an edge to him that is what makes him who he is,” Taylor said of Burrow, via Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And, I don’t want to change that for one second because who he is and what makes him tick is what makes Joe Burrow different from everybody else on this planet.

“So, we’re together a lot. More than any member of my family. So, again, I love working with him every single day. I love the edges about him. It’s not always perfect between us when we’re out there, dealing with moments, but that’s just part of the competitive fire that he’s got that I love and wouldn’t change a thing about him, and anytime something flares up, we move on and move quickly past it.”