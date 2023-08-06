The Cincinnati Bengals extended linebacker Logan Wilson on a four-year, $37.25 million deal, but they have more business to take care of with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins in the near future as they near the end of their rookie contracts.

Logan Wilson said that he hopes his extension leaves room for contracts to get done with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

“I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we're able to keep them long-term as well,” Wilson said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Wilson is a member of the 2020 class, he was the Bengals' third pick in that draft. The first two were Burrow and Higgins. Needless to say, the 2020 draft has aged really well for the Bengals. It could go down as the best draft in the team's history when it is all said and done. That draft is arguably the biggest reason that the Bengals are viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Wilson described the dynamic of being part of that draft class.

“We are all rooting for each other,” Wilson said, via Baby. “That's also rare, because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare and that's another reason I wanted to be a part of it.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals can get extensions done with Burrow and Higgins this offseason. Not too far in the future is a potential Ja'Marr Chase extension as well. For the Bengals, it is a good problem to have when you have this many good players.