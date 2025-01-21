The Cincinnati Bengals did more than watch Ohio State knock off Notre Dame 34-23 for the 2025 National Championship. Cincy was looking at its top target at defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Fighting Irish DC has emerged “as the top candidate” for the Bengals' opening, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday night. Rapoport added further context into the report.

“Coach Zac Taylor has been waiting for the National Championship to end before moving forward. Now that it has, he can speak with Golden and work thru it,” Rapoport added.

Golden's name surfaces after ND head coach Marcus Freeman was rumored to be linked to various NFL head coaching openings. Freeman denied having any interest in jumping to league leading up to the national title game. But now, Freeman may need to find a potential replacement for Golden.

Al Golden delivered masterful work at Notre Dame, intriguing the Bengals

Cincinnati is searching for a new coordinator to run the defense. Lou Anarumo is now joining the Indianapolis Colts. Anarumo got let go by the Bengals after the 2024 season.

Golden's work clearly got the attention of Taylor and the Bengals. He spearheaded one of the nation's top defensive units in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame allowed 30 or more points only twice in 16 total games. However, one of those games was the loss to the Buckeyes in Atlanta. Still, Golden became lauded across the nation for constructing a hard-nosed and creative defense.

Eighteen different defenders grabbed a sack under Golden. Notre Dame picked off 19 total passes too — with nine Irish defenders grabbing at least one interception. Golden' scheme became built off physical, opportunistic and aggressive tactics.

He even picked up nuggets being around the Bengals. He previously coached at Cincinnati from 2020 to 2021. Golden also owns an AFC championship ring from the latter season in Cincy. He returned to the college game after the Bengals' Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams.