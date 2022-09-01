The hype surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense in the 2022 season is real. That high-powered offense is one of the biggest reasons for the team’s surprise run to the Super Bowl last season. Joe Burrow is the ring-leader, but his henchmen are no slouches. Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd form the core of a dangerous offense in Cincy.

No man knows about the potency of the Bengals offense more than Joe Burrow, the star quarterback of the team. Speaking to reporters, the LSU legend talked about how Cincy’s offense poses a paradox to opposing defenses. (via OutKick)

“You have to pick your poison,” Burrow told reporters Wednesday. “If you’re going to play two high (safeties), you’re going to have to deal with Joe Mixon in the run game. If you decide you’re going to play man (against the wide receivers), then, good luck.”

That “good luck” from Joe Burrow at the end sounds ominous, and for good reason. Ja’Marr Chase alone changes any game plan the Bengals’ opponents have for their offense. Add to that the talented Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and you have a recipe for utterly destroying their secondary.

Focus too much on the Bengals’ aerial assaults, and you forget about Joe Mixon, one of the top rushers in the league in the last few seasons. Mixon’s ability to carve out yards on the ground and his effectiveness as a fourth or fifth receiver makes him a dangerous threat for Cincy. He completes the deadly machine-like offense of the team.

After a surprise run to the Super Bowl and significant upgrades at their weakest position, the Bengals are poised for another run to the top. It’s not going to be easy, obviously. However, with Burrow and his army of weapons by his side, anything is possible.