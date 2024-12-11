On Monday, December 9, 2024, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house was burglarized, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was there to make the 911 call.

It is being reported that Ponton was the person who called 911 when Burrow's home was being burglarized. The events occurred while Burrow was in Texas, beating the Dallas Cowboys.

The New York Post reports that the call was made at 8:14 pm on Monday night when she approached Burrow's house. She saw a “shattered bathroom window and the room ransacked.”

“Someone broke into my house,” Ponton allegedly said. “It's like completely messed up… Can we please more people?”

Her mother, Diana, also called 911. “Someone is trying to break into the house right now,” she said during the 911 call. “My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside. She said someone was in the house.”

Joe Burrow's house and other NFL players being burglarized

Unfortunately, Burrow is not the only NFL player whose house was recently robbed. In November 2024, Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had their houses robbed. The reports stated that $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's house. Luckily, all of the players and those involved seem to be okay.

The robbers went after Burrow's house while he was away at a football game. Similarly, Kelce's home was robbed while the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints at home.

It is unclear if anything was taken from Burrow's house. Additionally, Joe Burrow's relationship with Olivia Ponton is similarly unknown. Documents from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office state that Ponton is “employed” by Burrow.

On the bright side, the Bengals are coming off of a big win against the Cowboys. They had a rocky start to the season, losing their first three games. They have since stitched together five wins as they sit in third place in the AFC North.

The win against the Cowboys broke another three-game skid. Burrow led the way with 369 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

His favorite target, Ja'Marr Chase, had 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Chase leads the NFL in catches (93), yards (1,319), and touchdowns (15) this season.

For the Bengals, they will likely have to win out if they hope to make the playoffs. They have just one win at home (they are 4-3 on the road) and still have two home games against the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.