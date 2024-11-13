Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have both been hit by burglaries recently. The Kansas City Chiefs teammates had their Missouri homes broken into according to Cass County Sheriff's Office documents TMZ obtained.

Mahomes' estate was broken into on Oct. 6 with Kelce's home having that same fate the following day. At the time of Kelce's robbery, the teammates were at Arrowhead Stadium facing the New Orleans Saints.

After learning of the burglary, Travis and Taylor stayed at a downtown Kansas City hotel that night. The outlet reports that $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home. Additionally, the backdoor on the house was damaged. There has been no reports on the damage of Mahomes' home at this time.

Sources tell TMZ that “the two burglaries may be part of a larger crime spree in the area.”

Mahomes purchased his home in Belton in 2020. Once Kelce's relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift went public, the NFL tight end bought the almost $6 million home in Leawood for more privacy.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Friendship

Kelce and Mahomes have played on the Chiefs for six seasons with one another and have created an unbreakable bond on and off the field. They've gone to three Super Bowls together and are looking for a three-peat with a fourth Super Bowl under their belt this season.

While their chemistry on the field is undeniable, the brotherhood they share is also one that constantly makes the headlines due to their public relationships and how they often now go on double dates. Mahomes married his high school sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes, in 2022 and they have two children together: Sterling, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 1. The couple is also expecting their third child.

Kelce on the other hand has been dating Swift for over a year and all four are often seen out to dinner, at other sporting events such as the U.S. Open, and even vacationing with one another.

It gets deeper because Patrick credits himself with helping set up the couple.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Mahomes recounted during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show back in May.“He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

The Chiefs next game is on Nov. 17 against the Buffalo Bills.