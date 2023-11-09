Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans due to an injured hamstring.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will sit out their game against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Tee Higgins injured his hamstring during Bengals practice on Wednesday. He didn't practice on Thursday. Team physicians will evaluate him on a week-to-week basis, per NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who did not practice today after injuring his hamstring in practice yesterday, is expected to miss this Sunday's game vs the #Texans, sources say. He'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward. pic.twitter.com/LTfChAXOA6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023

Higgins is coming off his best game of the 2023 NFL season. He had 110 receiving yards on eight receptions in their 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Tee Higgins is Cincinnati's second-leading receiver with two touchdowns on the season.

Tee Higgins' and Ja'Marr Chase's status for Week 10

The news of Higgins missing the game against the Texans is a potential double whammy for the Bengals. Cincinnati could also miss the services of ace wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He injured his back in the Bengals' win over the Bills.

Ja'Marr Chase missed practice on Wednesday. If he also sits out the game against the Texans, the Bengals will deal with a decimated wide receiving corps. Chase leads the Bengals with 697 receiving yards four receiving touchdowns on 64 receptions.

If Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr chase miss the game against the Texans, expect Tyler Boyd to become Joe Burrow's No. 1 option at wide receiver. Rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas will also pick up the slack for Higgins.

The Bengals will put their four-game winning streak on the line against Houston in Week 10. Since their humiliating 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, the Bengals have averaged 27 points per game.

Joe Burrow has played lights-out football since Cincy's last loss. He completed 28 of his 32 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks in their 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Burrow's otherworldly performance prompted Tee Higgins to call him “an alien.”

Here's hoping Joe Burrow can keep it going without an injured Tee Higgins in Week 10.