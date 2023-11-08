The Bengals could be without Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10 against the Texans if they don't recover from their injuries.

The Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiving corps has been decimated with injuries. With Ja'Marr Chase's status for their Week 1o game against the Houston Texans already up in the air, the team got more concerning news on Wednesday with Tee Higgins apparently injured as well.

Chase has been dealing with a worrisome back injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice altogether. He sustained the injury during their Week 9 showdown with the Buffalo Bills after landing on his back while trying to do a leaping catch. Now, Tee Higgins is dealing with a health issue of his own as well, as he was limited in the team's latest practice due to a hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While the two players haven't been ruled out and there is still some time before they play the Texans on Sunday, it's definitely not good good news to see their two top receivers dealing with injuries. Losing one of them would have already been a massive blow, what more if both ended up getting sidelined in Week 10.

Ja'Marr Chase leads the Bengals in receiving touchdowns with four so far this 2023-24 season, having made 64 catches for 697 yards. Tee Higgins is behind him with two TDs, tied with Tyler Boyd, but with already 27 catches for 328 yards–giving him the best yards per reception with 12.1.

It remains to be seen if both Chase and Higgins can recover in time for their meeting with the Texans. If now, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be in a whole lot of trouble.