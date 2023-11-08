As the Bengals get closer to Week 10, Zac Taylor gets more concerned about Ja'Marr Chase's worrisome back injury.

After a rough start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals have turned things around and have won their last four games. However, it may be hard for the Bengals to continue their winning streak without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase was absent from practice on Wednesday, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed before his designation that Chase was still feeling sore from his back injury, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

The wide receiver suffered his injury in Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills. He landed directly on his back while trying to make a leaping catch. Chase still has time to make his practice return before Sunday. However, the fact he has been unable to touch the practice field is a bad sign for his Week 10 status.

Heading into Week 10, Chase has caught 64 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns. Before his 41-yard outing against the Bills, Chase had five straight games of gaining 70+ yards through the air. He leads the Bengals in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns.

As Cincinnati prepares to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10, they would much rather have Ja'Marr Chase on the field. However, his worrying back injury might have other plans. Zac Taylor is certainly aware of the injury and is hoping it takes a turn for the better as the week goes on.

While the Bengals have Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Chase has a game-breaking ability unlike many receivers in the league. As they look for a potential Week 10 return, Cincy will be more concerned about ensuring Chase is fully healthy.