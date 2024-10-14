The Cincinnati Bengals relied on their defense to pull out a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, in Week 6 of the 2024 season. While their defense held steady, the Bengals' offense sputtered throughout the game, as quarterback Joe Burrow went 19-28 for 208 yards, though he also led the team with four carries for 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. Moreover, rookie receiver Jermaine Burton didn't play on Sunday, his first missed game of the season, and coach Zac Taylor responded to questions about his healthy scratch.

Per reports, “Zac Taylor said there's nothing to make of Jermaine Burton being inactive tonight specifically,” as shared by Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 6: Bengals def. Giants

This Week 6 win over the Giants moved the Bengals to 2-4, giving fans some hope after the team started 0-3. Despite the ugly way it happened, a win is a win, and Joe Burrow himself agreed.

“We really needed it,” the quarterback said, via a report from the Associated Press. “I don't want to say we would have been out of it if we lost, but we'd be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They've taken some heat the last couple of weeks. They played awesome tonight.”

Moreover, the Bengals defense seemed to redeem itself after they failed to stop MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in their last game, despite Joe Burrow's career-high explosion in their 41-38 heartbreaker.

Trey Hendrickson led the Bengals' defense with two sacks, while linebacker Germaine Pratt also helped by intercepting Daniel Jones near the goal line in the first quarter. Ex-Giant B. J. Hill had tackled Jones while he made the throw.

“We just knew we had to come out and play our type of football. We were better at it. We're still not perfect, still got a long way to go, but we can build off this win,” Hill said.

On the other side

Meanwhile, the Giants played their second straight game without standout receiver Malik Nabers, out with a concussion, and running back Devin Singletary, out with a groin injury. Nabers was one of the bright spots in the Giants' middling season, and the team surely felt his absence against the Bengals.

Giants coach Brian Daboll also took accountability for the loss.

“We didn't score enough points offensively and it starts with me. It's hard to win games when you score seven points, and that's the reality of it,” Daboll said.

The Bengals have a chance to go 3-4 as they face the hapless Cleveland Browns in Week 7, while the (2-4) Giants will meet the (3-2) Philadelphia Giants.