The New York Giants (2-3) still have plenty of issues and costly injuries to navigate, but they have looked the part of a competent and even successful football team for the better part of a month. They can sneakily climb back to .500 by defeating the incoming Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) this Sunday night. In order to do so, however, head coach Brian Daboll might need another big game from his rookie running back.

Devin Singletary is being ruled out for the Week 6 matchup, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran has been an iron man for much of his career, but he will now be sidelined with a groin injury for the second consecutive week after previously not missing a game since 2019. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in line to carry another sizable workload in light of this latest update.

The 2024 fifth-round draft pick out of Iowa and Purdue torched the Seattle Seahawks for 129 rushing yards (7.2 yard per carry) in last Sunday's 29-20 win. Assuming Tracy can produce against an exploitable Bengals defense, more opportunities should open up for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants will want to prolong drives as much as possible and limit Cincinnati's possessions, considering the continued absence of Malik Nabers makes a potential shootout an unfavorable game script for the G-Men to follow. Old-school New York football seems like the squad's most optimal path to a second straight win.

Have the Giants turned a corner?

A home victory over the Bengals can set the stage for a highly intriguing NFC East collision with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The Giants still have an innumerable amount of skeptics, but this could be a different and rejuvenated team. Just look at last week. After beginning the game in brutal fashion, New York clinched a win against Seattle on a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the final minute of regulation.

Could those late-game heroics, which have honestly been uncharacteristic during this era of Giants football, foretell more thrills to come? If such a scenario is to play out in Week 6 in MetLife Stadium, it will have to happen without Devin Singletary.