The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, 37-27. Despite a somber season, the win pushed the Bengals to 6-8 on the season and sets them up for a potential strong finish to the season. However, while the win was great, it wasn't always pretty, especially for Jordan Battle, and head coach Zac Taylor let that be known post game.

At one point in the game, safety Jordan Battle picked up a fumble and took it into the endzone for a touchdown, or so he thought. Battle actually ended up dropping the ball right before he got into the endzone, resulting in an embarrassing fumble that gave the Titans a touchback.

“Zac Taylor told reporters that the rule of thumb taught is to get two yards across the goal line,” reported Ben Baby, covering the Bengals for ESPN. “Once you hit the letters and logos in the end zone, then you can start celebrating. Said that kind of turnover can't happen.”

The Bengals still in the playoff hunt

There's no way around it, 2024 has not gone how the Bengals would want. Despite strong performances week after week by the team's offense, led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, it hasn't mattered. The Cincinnati defense is one of the worst in the NFL and it has continually cost them games.

However, beating the Titans keeps the Bengals playoff hopes alive. Yes, they still can make the playoffs if things go their way. In order to make the playoffs, the Bengals need to first win out. They still play the Browns, Broncos, and Steelers. The latter two teams will be far from an easy task.

In addition to winning out, the Bengals will need the Broncos to lose their remaining three games. They face the Chargers and Chiefs in addition to Cincinnati. If Denver gets to 10 wins, it's over for the Bengals.

Additionally, they need the Colts and Dolphins both to fall short of nine wins. Thanks to losses in Week 15, the Bengals just need those two teams to lose one of their remaining three games. The Colts play the Titans, Giants, and Jaguars. The Dolphins play the 49ers, Browns, and Jets.

There are technically other ways the Bengals could get in, but those series of events are the most realistic. If all four of these things happen, then the Bengals will make the playoffs as the seventh seed.