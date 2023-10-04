For the second season in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a tough start, and this time it is a 1-3 start, rather than just 0-2, but quarterback Joe Burrow is remaining confident in his team ahead of this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It's been a tough couple of weeks, it's been a tough couple weeks, that's for sure,” Joe Burrow said, via Mike Petraglia of the Jungle Roar Pod. “But we're going to get through it. We're going to get through it. We've got tough, resilient guys there. We got mentally tough guys that have been through a lot. So we know how to handle these situations. It's tough right now, but we're going to get through it.”

Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury since early on in training camp that came up again in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals' offense has not hit its stride so far this season, even in the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was ugly in the losses to the Cleveland Browns, Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Many expected the Cardinals to be one of the worst teams in the league, and that could still be the case, but they have been much more competitive than expected. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals perform against a team that seems a bit better than expected.

The hope for the Bengals is that Burrow regains his form as he continues to recover from his calf injury.