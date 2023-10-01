Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was one of the only bright spots in a disastrous 27-3 Week 4 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans, hauling in 7 catches for 73 yards.

But despite the decent game from Chase, he had a NSFW message after the loss to the Titans in the Bengals' locker room.

Chase was targeted a team-high nine times in the loss, but the Bengals failed to score a touchdown as Joe Burrow once again struggled with accuracy issues behind a crumbling offensive line that allowed three sacks on the day.

The Bengals also had some injury added to the insult of the blowout loss, losing Tee Higgins to a rib injury that has the potential to keep him out for multiple weeks. Chase may see even more targets in the upcoming weeks, and might have to put Cincinnati's offense on his back in order to pull the Bengals out of a disappointing 1-3 start.

Health has been an issue all year for the Bengals, as Joe Burrow is playing with a calf injury that is giving him trouble and forced him to miss all of preseason. Burrow has only thrown for 563 yards in four games, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. It's a shocking drop-off in performance for the Bengals star, who signed a contract worth $275 million this offseason and has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league, in large part thanks to his connection with Chase.

After a disastrous Week 4 loss to the Titans, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals will look to right the ship in Week 5, as they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.