The Cincinnati Bengals will take a short trip to Maryland to try and prevent the season sweep as they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Ravens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bengals lost 30-27 to the Houston Texans last weekend. Amazingly, it was a great back-and-forth throughout the game. The Texans won it with five seconds left when Matt Ammendola hit the game-winning field goal. Significantly, Joe Burrow went 27 for 40 with 347 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Joe Mixon rushed 11 times for 46 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd added eight receptions for 117 yards. Also, Trenton Irwin had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals went 6 for 14 on third-down conversions. Unfortunately, they committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks while also making one sack on defense.

The Ravens lost 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns. Initially, Baltimore dominated this game, having leads of 17-3 and 31-17. But the Browns stormed back and shocked the Ravens with a game-winning field goal with seconds left. Significantly, Lamar Jackson went 13 for 23 with 223 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while also rushing eight times for 41 yards. Gus Edwards had a touchdown run. Likewise, Zay Flowers had five catches for 73 yards, while Mark Andrews had two receptions on four targets.

The Ravens defeated the Bengals 27-24 at Paycor Stadium earlier this season and are now attempting to sweep them. Furthermore, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games, and 6-4 in 10 games at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are the Bengals-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Ravens Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +3.5 (-106)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 46 (-110)

Under: 46 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazone Prime Video

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals must overcome numerous injuries, with several players missing practice due to their ailments. Therefore, Burrow will need to carry the Bengals to victory in a tough environment in Baltimore.

Burrow has passed for 2,208 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2022. Now, he will face a team in which he has a 98.3 passer rating, 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six career games. His number one weapon is Chase, who has 69 receptions for 821 yards and five touchdowns. Chase has 35 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns through five games. Boyd is another weapon, with 44 catches for 417 yards in 2022. However, the Bengals still miss Tee Higgins, who is out with a hamstring injury. Mixon is their running back, with 137 rushes for 536 yards and four touchdowns.

B.J. Hill is a defensive star, with 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Sam Hubbard has 25 solo tackles and four sacks. But he might not play due to an ankle injury. Likewise, Trey Hendrickson is also dealing with a knee injury. Hendrickson has 16 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Germaine Pratt has 42 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Logan Wilson has added 46 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions. Additionally, Cam Taylor-Britt has added 36 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can move the chains, and Burrows can connect with Chase. Then, the defense must prevent Jackson from dominating this game.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens did well against the Browns for the majority of the game. Eventually, they unraveled and could not put the game away. The offense still has one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Jackson has passed for 2,177 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing 92 times for 481 yards for five touchdowns. Thus, everything runs through him. Gus Edwards has rushed 121 times for 502 yards and eight scores. Meanwhile, Justice Hill has rushed 60 times for 258 yards and seven touchdowns. Flowers has been the best pass-catcher, with 50 receptions for 545 yards and one score. Likewise, Andrews has 43 catches for 521 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense has issues with Marlon Humphrey and Trenton Simpson, who are likely missing this game. Regardless, the defense still has playmakers. Justin Madubuike has 24 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Also, Jadeveon Clowney now has 16 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Geno Stone has tallied 26 solo tackles and six interceptions. Additionally, Brandon Stephens has 35 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Ravens will cover the spread if the running game lets loose and Jackson and Edwards dominate. Then, the defense must prevent Chase from escaping their coverage.

Final Bengals-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Both teams have injuries. Additionally, the Bengals are more desperate after losing at home. Expect this game to go down to the wire.

Final Bengals-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: +3.5 (-106)